The Brief A new study reveals that raising children in the U.S. increases household costs by 40.4% for one child and 70.3% for two, with significant regional differences. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, families face a 52.4% increase in annual costs with one child, the highest percentage increase among large metro areas. The South offers more affordable options for families, with places like Mississippi, Orlando, and Nashville seeing lower increases in child-raising expenses.



As living costs across the United States continue to climb, the financial burden of raising children is becoming a growing concern for many current and future parents, according to a new study.

A recent study used data from the Economic Policy Institute’s (EPI) Family Budget Calculator to determine the most expensive locations for raising kids in the U.S. Researchers at Upgraded Points calculated the percentage difference in the required living costs to maintain a modest but adequate standard of living for a 2-adult household compared to 2-adult households without children. The costs factored in housing, child care, health care, transportation, food and other necessities.

According to the data, raising children in the U.S. significantly raised household expenses, with costs varying depending on the number of children. On average, a household with one child experienced a 40.4% increase in annual living costs, while having two children raised costs by a more substantial 70.3%.

The study revealed that a two-adult household without children could expect to spend an average of $55,166 annually to maintain a modest standard of living. Adding one child to the mix pushed that figure up to $77,469 – an increase of $22,303. Families with two children faced an even higher increase, with average costs totaling $93,922 annually (nearly $39,000 more than households without kids).

Most expensive cities to raise children

Upgraded Points also found that the cost of raising children varied greatly depending on geographic location.

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, families faced a 52.4% increase in annual costs with one child, the highest percentage increase among large metro areas. Other cities like Rochester, New York; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Buffalo, New York, also reported cost increases of more than 50%.

In terms of total dollar amounts, the San Francisco, California, metro was the most expensive (requiring an additional $35,363 per year), followed by San Jose, California, ($33,365) and Boston, Massachusetts ($31,578).

Lower Costs in the South

While raising children in high-cost areas can be financially overwhelming, the study found that some regions of the U.S. remain relatively more affordable.

In Mississippi, for example, adding one child only increases household costs by 27.6%, the smallest increase in the nation. Among large metro areas, families in Orlando, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, face the least amount of financial strain, with cost increases below 33%.