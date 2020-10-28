Survey finds most Americans plan job, lifestyle changes post- pandemic

article

Nearly two-thirds of American workers are planning a professional change as a result of COVID-19, a new survey finds.

Respondents were asked questions related to switching jobs, remote work- including support and flexibility from employers- and how their ways of working may change permanently as a result of the pandemic.

61% said they were contemplating a change.

74% said they would like to continue working from home rather than go to their place of work every day.

41% of U.S workers say they plan to work from home full- or part-time in the future.

52% of workers with children say they plan to work from home full- or part-time in the future while 33% of those without children said the same.

11% plan to change jobs.

The survey, by Weber Shandwick and United Minds in partnership with KRC Research, also showed rising comfort and productivity levels among employees working from home and continued fear about returning to the physical workplace due to COVID-19.

"Workers across industries showed incredible resilience in quickly shifting to a remote work environment when the pandemic struck – and what we're seeing now is the future of the workplace and workforce being re-designed in real-time," said Kate Bullinger, president of United Minds. "Leaders who want to retain and attract top talent cannot rely on past workplace models even after the pandemic subsides."

63% of employees working from home feel that the leadership at their company has become more accessible since the coronavirus crisis started, and many also feel more connected to their leadership and company vision, yet more disconnected from their peers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.