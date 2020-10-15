More than 900 new COVID-19 cases in NJ, more than 700 hospitalized

The percent of COVID-19 cases is up across nearly the entire state of New Jersey, announced state officials Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy said there were 973 new positive tests reported, making it the third straight day of more than 900 cases. There are now more than 700 people hospitalized with COVD-19 for the first time since May.

“There is only one way to get these numbers back down to where they were only a few weeks ago and that is by doing the basics: wearing a face mask, by social distancing, and washing your hands frequently with soap and water,” said Murphy. “As the weather cools, these numbers are not going to change themselves. Only we can change them.”

New Jersey now qualifies for its own state travel advisory ban, reaching more than 10 percent of positive cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average.

The United States surpassed eight million coronavirus cases Thursday. Forty-one states are reporting upward trends and no state in the country is seeing a decline.

Murphy echoed an earlier warning by infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci about large gatherings during Thanksgiving.

“We urge you to not gather around the dining room table with anyone outside your immediate household," said Murphy. "And, if you do, to limit that reach to only a limited number of close relatives or friends with whom you have been throughout this pandemic and to move your celebration outdoors around the firepit or a patio heater if you’ve been able to get one."

“May have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering,” said Fauci.