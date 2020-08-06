More than 349,000 homes, businesses without power in NJ

Crews on Thursday continued working to restore electricity to more than half a million homes and businesses in New Jersey days after Tropical Storm Isaias downed trees and power lines.

Utilities reported that service remained out to more than 349,000 customers, down from more than 1.3 million when the storm hit on Tuesday. Bergen, Monmouth and Atlantic counties had the largest numbers.

The head of the state's public utilities board anticipated 80% of customers would have power restored by Friday night, but that could take longer in harder-to-reach areas or areas where the storm caused extensive damage.

New Jersey Transit said its crews had made progress clearing downed trees and overhead wires. Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line, Main/Bergen County, Port Jervis, Line, Pascack Valley Line, and the North Jersey Coast Line trains were operating on a weekend schedule. The Atlantic City Rail Line was operating on a regular weekday schedule.

However, service remained suspended on the Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, and Gladstone Branch.

