More kids being sickened by edibles at home: Study

As more and more states legalize marijuana, the number of children accidentally eating edibles at home and being sickened is on the rise as well.

A new study published in the journal Pediatrics reveals that there has been a huge increase in reported cases of accidental consumption of cannabis edibles by children under six.

According to the study, in 2017, there were just over 200 reported cases, but by 2021, the number had increased to 3,054.

Almost all the children (97%) found the drugs at home.

Just under 23% of the sickened children needed hospitalization, 8.1% of whom needed intensive care. No children died.

The doctor who conducted the study says parents should lock up edibles, as they tend to look like children's candies and snacks, many of them coming in the form of cookies, chocolate, and gummies.