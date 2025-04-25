Montclair pizza shop faces viral backlash over mural change

A Montclair pizza shop owner is at the center of a viral TikTok controversy after replacing a beloved mural with new artwork. The decision sparked outrage online, even though the owner says he only wanted to refresh the building’s look.

What we know:

Jason Rosenthal, a Montclair pizza shop owner, is facing intense backlash after changing the mural on his Walnut Street building. Rosenthal, who recently took over the space, originally commissioned an artist to paint two elderly women — a piece that became a quiet symbol of female empowerment.

After five years, Rosenthal decided it was time for a change and hired artist Jen Flaum to create a new mural featuring pizzas. Flaum’s TikTok post about the new mural has since gone viral, racking up 24 million views.

What they're saying:

"We knew people liked it," Rosenthal said. "But in the four years, no-one told us how much it meant to them."

Addressing the backlash, Rosenthal added, "I can appreciate and respect how much people miss it and loved it, but the intention behind changing it was nothing other than we just wanted to refresh our wall after almost five years."

Locally, customers seemed less concerned.

Another customer said, "I feel like it doesn’t matter because the mural fits now — it’s a pizza place."

What's next:

Rosenthal said the mural will likely change again in another four to five years. For now, though, he plans to focus on making pizza — not controversy.