Money is the top cause of anxiety for Americans: Survey

According to a new poll by the American Psychiatric Association, money worries are now the number one cause of anxiety for Americans, replacing COVID-19.

The "Healthy Minds" poll says that money worries, particularly when it comes to inflation, are the nation's #1 source of stress.

The poll surveyed more than two thousand Americans in late June and found that 9 out of 10 Americans say they are anxious or very anxious about inflation.

Half of Americans say they are concerned about a possible loss of income, with Hispanic adults, mothers, Millenials, and Generation Z the top groups worried about losing income.

"Healthy Minds Monthly is showing us that the economy seems to have supplanted COVID as a major factor in American’s day-to-day anxiety," said APA President Rebecca Brendel, M.D., J.D. "This context is important for psychiatrists and other mental health clinicians to take into account as we see our patients, especially as it pertains to affordability and availability of care."