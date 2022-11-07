Monday night's 1.9B Powerball drawing delayed due to technical error

You might be on the edge of your seat waiting for Monday night's Powerball drawing, but unfortunately, you'll have to be patient.

That's because an unexplained technical error has caused a delay in the drawing of Monday's numbers, according to a games spokesperson who spoke during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Monday’s drawing has now been delayed "due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according to the California Lottery,

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery wrote on Twitter. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors."

Powerball’s website only states that results are pending. Meanwhile, results are expected to be posted on the game’s website numbers have finally been drawn.

It remains unclear how long the delay will last.

No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grew to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 Million.

The winning numbers from Monday night's drawing are

A potential winner could take a lump sum payout in cash or receive their prize through an annual payment plan over 29 years. No jackpot winner has chosen to do that since 2014.

The current Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

The prize comes less than two years after another lottery reached the $1 billion mark. A ticket matched all six numbers drawn Jan. 22, 2021, in the Mega Millions lottery to win the $1.05 billion dollar jackpot.

Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two drawings a week to three — in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales.

Although the odds of winning are meager, the chances of someone — or even multiple players — coming up with the winning numbers is growing. That’s because as the jackpot grows, more people pony up to play.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Once a winning ticket matches the drawing, the Powerball jackpot starts over again at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won.

Even as more people attracted by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game's ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million means there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize. That would push the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to more than $2 billion.

CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 7: A cashier insert Powerball lottery tickets to the machine for a costumer at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. Today's Powerball jackpot hits a record $1.9 billion. The largest P Expand

WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries. Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn't a winner Monday night, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.

PLENTY OF PEOPLE MUST BE PLAYING NOW, RIGHT?

Yes and no. Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly $2 billion. That’s clear from the fact that when the jackpot started at $20 million in the summer, players bought only enough tickets to cover less than 10% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations. For Saturday night’s drawing, that had climbed to 62%, so millions and millions of people are playing. But that percentage is still less than the 88.6% coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016. And if 38% of the possible number combinations aren’t covered, there is a good chance there won’t be a winner.

Players can choose numbers themselves but the overwhelming majority let a machine randomly pick the numbers.

That's not the case for George Pagen, of Brooklyn, New York, who always selects his numbers.

"I cannot let the machine pick for me," he said. "I have numbers in my mind and I'm going to win it. I'm going to win it and share it with all my friends and family and everybody."

WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY GET $1.9 BILLION?

Pity the poor Powerball winner, as the lucky ticketholder will see nothing close to $1.9 billion. It’s only a question of how much less.

First, that $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a check annually for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. But almost no winners take the annuity, instead opting for cash. For Monday night’s drawing, the cash prize would be $929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.

Given the difference between the two prize options, Daniel Law of Brooklyn, New York, said he would consult a tax attorney if he won.

"We'd figure out which one is a better deal," Law said as he bought tickets at a liquor store. "The annuity might be good because it would stop us from spending, but it's pretty hard to spend $2 billion all at once."

Larry Evans, who was buying Powerball tickets in Chicago, agreed that he'd need to hire a "team of people" to handle his finances. He noted that it might be expensive, "but it doesn’t make any difference because I could afford to pay the team."

However winners are paid, federal taxes would take an additional bite, lessening the payout by more than one-third, and many states tax lottery winnings, so that would eat into the prize as well.

The difference between the annuity and cash prizes has grown larger recently because inflation has resulted in higher interest rates, which means money invested in the annuity can grow.

DO I HAVE A BETTER CHANCE OF WINNING IF I BUY MORE TICKETS?

Yes, but your odds of winning aren’t significantly improved. Think of it this way: If you buy one ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 for five number combinations, your chances are better, but at 5 in 292.2 million you still almost undoubtedly are not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a rich reality.

WHERE IS POWERBALL PLAYED?

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.