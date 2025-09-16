M&Ms spill across NJ highway after tractor trailers tear open in crash

article

The Brief A tractor-trailer crash had a not-so-sweet ending on a New Jersey interstate Monday night. One tractor trailer was ripped open, spilling a full load of M&M candy. M&Ms were littered across the roadway for hours.



One kid's dream is a candy company's nightmare!

What we know:

Bags and boxes of M&M candy littered a highway in Knowlton Township, New Jersey, after two tractor trailers crashed late Monday night.

Fire officials say a tractor trailer carrying a full load of M&M candy rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on Interstarte 80 West around 10:17 p.m.

Both box trailers were torn open, spilling shareable and fun-sized bags of M&Ms across the interstate.

The road was closed for about two hours as crews cleared the scene.

Both drivers refused medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have yet to release any details about what happened to all that candy!