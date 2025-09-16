M&Ms spill across NJ highway after tractor trailers tear open in crash
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - One kid's dream is a candy company's nightmare!
What we know:
Bags and boxes of M&M candy littered a highway in Knowlton Township, New Jersey, after two tractor trailers crashed late Monday night.
Fire officials say a tractor trailer carrying a full load of M&M candy rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on Interstarte 80 West around 10:17 p.m.
Both box trailers were torn open, spilling shareable and fun-sized bags of M&Ms across the interstate.
The road was closed for about two hours as crews cleared the scene.
Both drivers refused medical treatment.
What we don't know:
Fire officials have yet to release any details about what happened to all that candy!
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Knowlton Twp Fire & Rescue Company No 1.