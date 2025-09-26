Sherrill blasts Trump, Ciattarelli over ‘illegal’ release of military records

The Brief Democrat Mikie Sherrill says the Trump administration illegally released her unredacted military records to an operative tied to Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli. The disclosure, confirmed by the National Archives after a CBS News investigation, included sensitive information such as Sherrill’s Social Security number and family contacts. The records controversy comes as a new poll shows Sherrill and Ciattarelli locked in a dead heat just weeks before New Jersey’s gubernatorial election.



With just weeks to go before Election Day, New Jersey’s governor’s race has grown even more volatile as Democrat Mikie Sherrill accused the Trump administration and Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign of illegally obtaining and weaponizing her personal military records.

By the numbers:

A new Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey released this week shows the race in a dead heat, with Sherrill and Ciattarelli each drawing 43% support and 11% of voters undecided. The poll underscores how the latest controversy could influence an already high-stakes contest.

What's in the records?

Representative Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey, during an interview in New York, US, on Friday, May 2, 2025. Sherrill, who is also a former federal prosecutor, announced her candidacy last year for New Jersey governor, citing her leadershi

The uproar followed a CBS News report Thursday revealing that a branch of the National Archives improperly released Sherrill’s unredacted military personnel file. The records included sensitive details such as her Social Security number, family contact information, and performance evaluations.

The National Archives later admitted the disclosure was an error and confirmed it had contacted the recipient to prevent further distribution.

Featured article

Ties to Naval Academy scandal

The blunder came to light while an investigation into Sherrill’s ties to a 1994 U.S. Naval Academy cheating scandal that implicated more than 100 midshipmen.

Sherrill was not accused of cheating and has said her only involvement was not reporting classmates who did. She was, however, barred from walking with her graduating class.

Cease-and-desist letter

What they're saying:

According to Sherrill’s campaign, the records were delivered to Nicholas De Gregorio, a former Republican congressional candidate and major Ciattarelli donor, who was on the shortlist to be Ciattarelli’s running mate. De Gregorio was said to be working under the direction of Ciattarelli chief strategist Chris Russell when he obtained the records

"This is a breathtaking, disturbing leak that must be thoroughly investigated," said Sean Higgins, Sherrill’s campaign communications director. "Once again, the Trump administration is targeting political opponents with an absolute disregard for the law, this time in concert with the Ciattarelli campaign."

Sherrill’s legal team sent cease-and-desist letters to the National Archives, the Ciattarelli campaign, Russell, and De Gregorio, demanding the "immediate cessation" of any distribution of the records.

Ciattarelli calls on Sherrill to release full records

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, speaks to members of the media after casting his ballot during early voting in Hillsborough, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's lead narrowe

The other side:

Ciattarelli has used the controversy to intensify pressure on Sherrill to release her full record.

"What we learned today is that she was part of it in some way, shape or form. Come clean, release the records. Tell us what’s in your disciplinary records. I think the people of New Jersey deserve that," Ciattarelli said Thursday night on Fox News’ Hannity.

Sherrill, meanwhile, framed the release as proof of political weaponization. "To have a guy I’m running against who will stop at nothing to illegally obtain records, it’s beyond the pale," she told supporters in Plainfield.

Calls for investigation

What's next:

Top House Democrats are calling for a federal investigation into how the files were released and whether political motives were involved. They argue the disclosure fits a broader pattern of targeting opponents by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The ‘Trump factor’ in the 2025 NJ Governor's race

An attendee holds a "Jack can fix it!" sign during an election night event for Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey (Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The disclosure adds another layer of volatility to a heated race that has already drawn national attention.

Ciattarelli, endorsed by President Donald Trump, has surged in recent polls, pulling into a statistical tie with Sherrill just weeks before Election Day.

Sherrill’s campaign cast the records incident as part of a broader pattern of political weaponization. "This disrespects the service of all military veterans, jeopardizes the safety of their records, and shows that Jack Ciattarelli will say or do anything to get elected," Higgins said.