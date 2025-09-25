Sherrill, Ciattarelli tied in NJ as voters weigh Trump factor: Poll

The Brief A new Emerson College poll finds Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli tied at 43% just over a month before Election Day. Ciattarelli, endorsed by President Donald Trump, is closing in as voters say they prefer a governor who will stand up to Trump 51% to 49%. With momentum shifting, Ciattarelli’s rise gives Republicans their strongest chance in years to turn deep-blue New Jersey red.



President Donald Trump’s pick for New Jersey governor, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, has pulled into a dead heat with Democrat Mikie Sherrill just weeks before the election, according to a new Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.

Race for NJ Governor in dead heat

What we know:

The poll finds 43% of likely voters backing Sherrill and 43% supporting Ciattarelli, with 11% undecided.

The results mark a sharp shift from earlier surveys that showed Sherrill with a steady lead.

"The first Emerson College general election survey of New Jersey’s 2025 election for governor reveals a tightly contested race in the Garden State," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

Men vs women voters

Voter breakdowns highlight generational and gender divides.

Sherrill leads among voters under 40 by a wide margin, 58% to 24%, while Ciattarelli holds an advantage with voters over 50, 52% to 36%. Women favor Sherrill by 10 points, 46% to 36%, while men side with Ciattarelli by 12 points, 51% to 39%. Women are also more likely to remain undecided, with 15% still on the fence compared to 6% of men.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who cannot seek reelection, has a 35% job approval rating, down five points since May. Trump, who endorsed Ciattarelli, is viewed negatively by a majority of New Jersey voters, with 51% disapproving of his job performance.

NJ voters say they want candidate to stand up to Trump

What they're saying:

"Both President Trump and Governor Murphy are underwater among Jersey voters," Kimball said. "Sherrill is trying to tie Ciattarelli to Trump at the national level, and Ciattarelli is trying to tie Sherrill to Murphy and the cost of living at the state level."

The poll also found that 51% prefer the candidate stand up to the administration, while 49% prefer they work with the Trump administration.

Since May, sentiment has flipped: those wanting the next Governor to stand up to Trump increased four points from 47% to 51%, and those who prefer the governor to work with Trump decreased from 53% to 49%.

NJ economy

Economic issues continue to dominate concerns as well.

Fifty-one percent of respondents identified the economy as the state’s top issue, followed by threats to democracy (13%), housing affordability (11%), and health care (6%).

Local perspective:

The Emerson College Polling New Jersey survey of 935 likely voters was conducted Sept. 22-23, with a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.