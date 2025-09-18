NJ governor’s race: Where Sherrill, Ciattarelli stand and who’s likely to win | Latest poll

The Brief Mikie Sherrill leads Jack Ciattarelli 49% to 41% in the New Jersey governor’s race, with Democrats holding a major registration advantage. Trump’s endorsement boosted Ciattarelli in the primary but could be a liability in the general election, where only 37% view him favorably. Taxes top voter concerns, with Ciattarelli holding an edge on property taxes while Sherrill leads slightly on electricity costs.



With less than two months until Election Day, the race for New Jersey governor is shaping up as a high-stakes clash between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

So far, the race has been defined by partisan divides, personal attacks and, of course, President Donald Trump.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 49% to 41% among likely voters.

It also found third-party candidates Vic Kaplan of the Libertarian Party and Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Worker Party each drew 1%, while 6% were undecided or declined to answer.

According to the poll ,in a head-to-head matchup, Sherrill’s support grows to 51% compared with 42% for Ciattarelli.

Can Ciattarelli flip NJ red?

Ciattarelli faces an uphill battle in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 860,000 registered voters, according to The New York Times.

Sherrill has held the lead in every public poll, yet Republicans see an opening after Trump performed better than expected in 2024, losing New Jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris by just six points far closer than his double-digit defeats in 2016 and 2020.

Will Trump's endorsement work?

Ciattarelli has leaned into Trump’s endorsement, which ultimately helped him to a landslide primary win.

But it is unclear whether that support will boost him in November. Trump is viewed favorably by only about 37% of likely New Jersey voters, according to Times estimates.

Ciattarelli says Sherrill is an extension of Murphy

For Ciattarelli, the strategy has been to cast Sherrill as an extension of Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing that her policies would mirror his.

Sherrill has countered by tying Ciattarelli to Trump, calling him "all in" on the MAGA agenda, a label Democrats believe could mobilize anti-Trump voters across the state.

What are the major issues in NJ right now?

Taxes remain the central issue, with 30% of likely voters naming it their top priority, according to Quinnipiac.

Ciattarelli holds a narrow edge on property taxes, 46% to 40%, while Sherrill is seen as slightly stronger on electricity costs, 42% to 40%.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli speaks during a news conference, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Raritan, N.J. Ciattarelli, who came close to defeating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, has launched a third straight bid to lead New J

In recent ads, both Sherrill and Ciattarelli have zeroed in on an issue hitting voters directly: soaring electricity costs.

Many New Jersey residents say they are struggling to keep up with bills after PSE&G, the state’s largest utility, raised rates by 17% in June.

The company said the hike was driven by high-capacity market prices from PJM, the regional electric transmission operator.

Ciattarelli has blamed the increases on Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing that his administration’s decision to shut down six electricity generation plants worsened the problem. He says he plans to reopen the plants and repurpose them for natural gas.

Sherrill has pushed back, pointing to longer-term strategies for affordability while framing Ciattarelli’s plan as a step backward on energy and climate.

By the numbers:

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,238 likely voters in New Jersey between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

When is the NJ gubernatorial debate?

The two candidates are set to square off in their first debate on Sept. 21 in Mercer County, where they will take questions from faculty and students at a local university.