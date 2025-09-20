Jack Ciattarelli: What to know about the GOP candidate for New Jersey governor

The Brief Jack Ciattarelli, a 63-year-old former state assemblymember making his third run for governor, has centered his campaign on sweeping tax relief, including capping property taxes for first-time buyers, freezing them for seniors, and making all retirement income tax-free. He has promised to lower energy costs by reopening shuttered power plants, shifting them to natural gas, and pulling New Jersey out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which he calls a costly "carbon tax." Backed by former President Donald Trump, Ciattarelli has pledged to end New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive, align state policy more closely with federal immigration enforcement, and roll back lawsuits filed against Trump’s administration.



Jack Ciattarelli, 63, the Trump-endorsed former state assemblymember, is making his third attempt to capture the governorship of New Jersey, this time hoping to flip the state red in November.

Why you should care:

The race, one of the first major elections since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, is seen as an early test of Republican momentum nationwide.

Ciattarelli, a businessman and moderate establishment figure in New Jersey politics, first ran for governor in 2017, placing second in the Republican primary.

In 2021, he won the GOP nomination and came within three points of unseating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, earning 48% of the vote to Murphy’s 51%. His latest campaign, buoyed by Trump’s endorsement, comes despite earlier accusations from party hardliners that he was a "never-Trumper."

"This is the same polling that had me down double digits with two weeks to go last time," Ciattarelli told FOX 5 NY, dismissing recent university surveys showing him trailing Rep. Mikie Sherrill. "We’ve got it as a dead heat, as does my opponent."

Taxes and property relief

Taxes remain at the center of Ciattarelli’s campaign. He has proposed capping property taxes at 1% of a home’s assessed value for first-time buyers, making all retirement income tax-free, and freezing property taxes for seniors over 70. He also pledges a 30% cut in state spending to fund broad-based tax relief.

"I’ll responsibly reduce the size and cost of our state government to afford a tax cut for our businesses and our individuals," Ciattarelli said. "For seniors in particular, all retirement will be tax free, and we’ll freeze property taxes once people hit age 70."

He rejected claims from opponents that he would raise taxes on essentials. "It’s not only misleading, it’s a blatant lie," he said. "I’ve got a plan that reduces taxes across the board for New Jerseyans in a very fiscally responsible way."

Energy and environment

With energy costs spiking, Ciattarelli has focused on affordability while blasting state leaders for plant closures and reliance on offshore wind. "We used to be an electricity exporter," he said. "Today we have to import it because the current governor, with the support of my opponent, shut down six different electricity generation plants… He bet it all on wind. And here we are today, paying through the nose. It’s painful."

Ciattarelli has pledged to withdraw New Jersey from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, calling it a "carbon tax" costing the state $1 billion a year. "By executive order, I can pull us out of RGGI and save everybody all that money," he said.

Immigration and Trump ties

Ciattarelli has promised to end the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive, which limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration officials, on his first day in office. He also says he would instruct the attorney general to drop lawsuits filed against the Trump administration.

Though he acknowledges Trump’s endorsement, Ciattarelli emphasizes his independence. "At the end of the day, I’m going to advocate for New Jerseyans," he said. He credited Trump with pausing offshore wind development and expanding the SALT deduction, which he called "a big deal in my district."

What they're saying:

Advocacy groups and Democrats have attacked Ciattarelli’s record and rhetoric, calling his campaign "extremist" and portraying him as a "mini-Trump contender."

Ciattarelli has brushed off those criticisms, portraying himself as a common-sense Republican with a plan to lower costs and restore balance in Trenton.