Migrant families with children to arrive at Floyd Bennett Field, source says

According to City Hall the makeshift shelter at Floyd Bennett field will begin settling in migrant families with children soon.

FOX 5 NY's Christine Russo saw the first bus filled with migrants arrive on Sunday afternoon.

It is still unclear exactly how many people will arrive at the site.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ UNITED STATES -October 30: Tour of the newly erected Migrant Housing location at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn on Monday October 30, 2023. 1057. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Floyd Bennett Field was New York City's first municipal airport. It later turned into a naval base and then a park. It's named after Floyd Bennett, a Brooklyn resident and famous aviator.

The Biden administration gave New York the green light to house over 2,500 migrants and asylum seekers at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn back in August.

Lawmakers and local leaders have been voicing concerns over the safety of the site ever since.

FOX 5 NY toured the site late last month.

Similar to other migrant shelters, there is a tent for registration where migrants can get ID badges, vaccines, school enrollment for children, and connect with a caseworker to start paperwork.

There are a few things that are significantly different about this makeshift shelter.

There is a cafeteria tent for food, and the bathrooms and showers are set up outside.

There is one bathroom for every 15 people that will live there.

According to Dr. Ted Long with NYC Health + Hospitals, there will also be a Health + Hospitals ambulance that will be outside for any medical emergencies.

Migrants will live in ‘housing pods’ for families of up to six people.

There are 128 pods per 500 people. Only children ages three months old and up can live in the pods.

The city has insisted that the tents are safe and that there will be shuttles running every 90 minutes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We built sites now in parks, parking lots, and now literally an airport runway. We're having to create this space we don't have any other space we can access in New York City," explained Dr. Ted Long with NYC Health + Hospitals.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.