Arrests made in violent attack, robbery on Midtown subway

The NYPD has arrested and charged six people in connection to a violent subway attack and robbery on a train in Midtown.

According to police, Kareem Reynolds, 21, Kyle Carmichael, 29, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and girl, and a 14-year-old girl were all charged with robbery.

Carmichael was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. on a southbound 1 train near 7th Ave. and W. 34 St.

According to police, the group approached a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on the train.

The suspects, displaying a kitchen knife and switchblade, demanded the man’s shoes, cellphone and wallet, police said.

The female suspects demanded the woman’s cellphone, punched her multiple times in the face and tried removing her phone, but were unable to do so, police said.

The group then fled off the train at the 28th Street station with the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said.

The woman was treated on scene for pain to her face.

It comes after officials gathered back in March at the Barclays Center Train Station to discuss the issue of crime in the city's subway system.

Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and MTA Chair Janno Lieber descended the stairs of the station to announce some good news to New Yorkers: transit crime had dropped by over 9% last month compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month that crime has declined in the subway system.

Overall subway index crime is down by 19.4% so far this year.