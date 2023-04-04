Pair attacked, violently robbed on Midtown subway; 6 suspects sought

The NYPD is searching for six suspects they said attacked and robbed two people on a subway train in Midtown.

It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. on a southbound 1 train near 7th Ave. and W. 34 St.

According to police, the group approached a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on the train.

Police seek these six suspects in connection to the subway attack and robbery. (NYPD)

The suspects, displaying a kitchen knife and switchblade, demanded the man’s shoes, cellphone and wallet, police said.

The female suspects demanded the woman’s cellphone, punched her multiple times in the face and tried removing her phone, but were unable to do so, police said.

The group then fled off the train at the 28th Street station with the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said.

The woman was treated on scene for pain to her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

It comes after officials gathered back in March at the Barclays Center Train Station to discuss the issue of crime in the city's subway system.

Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and MTA Chair Janno Lieber descended the stairs of the station to announce some good news to New Yorkers: transit crime has dropped by over 9% last month compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month that crime has declined in the subway system.

Overall subway index crime is down by 19.4% so far this year.