Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
4
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Michigan truck hauling up to 50 million bees crashes, unleashing swarm

By AP
Published 
Michigan
Associated Press

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Police say a truck hauling bee hives crashed and overturned along a northern Michigan roadway, unleashing a big swarm of bees. 

The truck overturned about 2 p.m. Wednesday and dumped its load of bee boxes along a Charlevoix County road, prompting police to urge residents to keep windows and doors closed. 

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra said Thursday he was told that upwards of 50 million bees were in the truck's load of bee boxes when it crashed about 260 miles northwest of Detroit. 

According to Up North Live, when the truck crashed, millions of bees were swarming around the truck after it crashed. 

Beekeepers retrieved the hive-filled boxes and loaded them onto trucks that hauled them away, but Vondra says several hundred thousand bees got left behind.

Beekeeping in Turkey's Edirne

A number of Honeybee work at a hive in Edirne, Turkey on June 10, 2021. Edirne where blackthorn plant grows intensively, is among the popular stops of beekeepers who produce blackthorn honey. (Photo by Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)