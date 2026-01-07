Expand / Collapse search

'You will be getting nothing for free': Rapaport announces future NYC mayoral campaign

By
Published  January 7, 2026 4:24pm EST
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Mamdani begins first full week in office

Mamdani begins first full week in office

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay recounts New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's first few days in office.

The Brief

    • Comedian and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced he is planning on running for New York City's mayoral office in the next election.
    • The actor expanded on his campaign plans in a podcast episode linked under the initial post.
    • "I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free," he stated. "You will be getting nothing for free."

NEW YORK - Comedian and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced he is planning on running for New York City's mayoral office in the next election.

'Mayor Rapaport 2029'

What we know:

Rapaport made the announcement on New Year's Eve of last year.

The actor expanded on his campaign plans in a podcast episode linked under the initial post.

"I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free," he stated. "You will be getting nothing for free."

The backstory:

This is not the first time Rapaport has challenged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In July 2025, the prospective mayoral candidate declared Mamdani as "Zohran the moron" before telling his audience that he had no plans to leave the city, even if Mamdani declared victory.

What could Mamdani's first 100 days as NYC mayor look like?

What could Mamdani's first 100 days as NYC mayor look like?

FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman speaks with Kean University's David Birdsell about New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's upcoming inauguration, as well as what the first few months of his mayorship might look like.

Later in the year, he posted a picture of Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, eating at a Manhattan sushi restaurant that Rapaport called "one of the priciest joints" in the city.

The Source: This article includes information from a social media post made by Michael Rapaport.

New York CityPolitics