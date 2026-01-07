'You will be getting nothing for free': Rapaport announces future NYC mayoral campaign

The Brief Comedian and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced he is planning on running for New York City's mayoral office in the next election. The actor expanded on his campaign plans in a podcast episode linked under the initial post. "I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free," he stated. "You will be getting nothing for free."



Comedian and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced he is planning on running for New York City's mayoral office in the next election.

'Mayor Rapaport 2029'

What we know:

Rapaport made the announcement on New Year's Eve of last year.

The actor expanded on his campaign plans in a podcast episode linked under the initial post.

"I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free," he stated. "You will be getting nothing for free."

The backstory:

This is not the first time Rapaport has challenged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In July 2025, the prospective mayoral candidate declared Mamdani as "Zohran the moron" before telling his audience that he had no plans to leave the city, even if Mamdani declared victory.

Later in the year, he posted a picture of Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, eating at a Manhattan sushi restaurant that Rapaport called "one of the priciest joints" in the city.