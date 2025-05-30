Diddy's former personal assistant 'Mia' takes the stand again

The Brief "Mia," a former assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs and one of his alleged victims, is expected to take the stand again in the federal sex trafficking case against the music mogul. On Thursday, she took the stand in tears, recounting the alleged abuse she says she endured while working for the music mogul. Mia described a controlling and hostile environment, claiming she wasn’t allowed to sleep for long stretches or leave Diddy's homes without permission.



Court sketches by Jane Rosenberg.

The backstory:

She recalled one night thinking she was off the clock while Diddy slept, so she tried to meet up with friends—only to be called by security and told Diddy was sending someone to retrieve her. She said she hadn’t realized she wasn’t allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, the defense has raised concerns about limited access to Diddy at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Still, prosecutors say they’re ahead of schedule and expect to wrap their case by mid-June.

Who is ‘Mia’?

"Mia," the former personal assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been allowed to testify under a pseudonym to protect her identity as she accuses the music mogul of sexual assault.

The prosecution requested additional privacy measures, and the judge ruled that no courtroom sketches of Mia could be made during the trial.

What we know:

Mia told the court she moved to New York City with hopes of breaking into the entertainment industry, inspired by her love of storytelling, film, and television.

Her first job was with fashion designer Georgina Chapman, the former wife of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

She later became a personal assistant to actor Mike Myers before being hired by Diddy.

Ausa Madeleine Smizer questions "Mia," who's identity is protected by the court.

She began working for Diddy in 2009, serving not only as his assistant but also as a director at Revolt, a digital cable television network that Diddy co-founded.

Mia worked for Diddy until 2017.

Diddy trial live updates

What happened Thursday?

Diddy’s former assistant, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," took the stand Thursday and gave emotional testimony, alleging multiple instances of sexual and physical abuse by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Speaking through tears, she described one alleged rape that occurred while she was asleep.

Mia said the first assault happened at Diddy’s 40th birthday party at the Plaza Hotel, where he allegedly gave her alcohol and touched her without consent. She also claimed he once threw a computer at her head, shoved her into a wall, and slammed her arm in a door.

She painted a picture of a controlling and toxic work environment, where she worked extreme hours and wasn’t allowed to leave his homes without permission. Mia also testified that she wasn’t allowed to lock her bedroom door, while Diddy’s security staff had privacy and locks.

Mia said she once snuck out with Cassie to a Prince party, and when Diddy found them, he allegedly attacked her until security intervened. She also described witnessing Diddy physically assault Cassie and said Diddy controlled her finances, housing, and possessions.

Mia’s testimony marked a dramatic and emotional turn in the federal trial.

Celebrities mentioned in the Diddy trial

TMZ's Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital that some celebrities are growing concerned about potentially being called to testify as the federal sex crimes trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues.

In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that," Levin said.

Names mentioned so far in court include Michael B. Jordan, Usher, former President Barack Obama, Britney Spears, Bruce Willis, and Jennifer Lopez.

None of them have been accused of any wrongdoing.

Michael B. Jordan

File photo of actor Michael B. Jordan during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Expand

Deonte Nash testified that he introduced Cassie Ventura to actor Michael B. Jordan.

Nash said, "He fine, she fine…" and added that Diddy’s assistant, known as "Mia," "drove it home."

According to Nash, Cassie and Diddy were broken up at the time.

What happened on Wednesday?

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Nash testified that Diddy physically abused Cassie Ventura, threatening her career and reputation with recordings of their encounters.

Nash described incidents of Diddy hitting Cassie, including grabbing her by the hair and bashing her head into a bed frame, and said he intervened multiple times.

Diddy’s lawyers requested a mistrial after learning fingerprints from Kid Cudi’s burned vehicle were destroyed by police, which an arson investigator confirmed was against protocol. LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio also testified about a suspicious black Escalade linked to Bad Boy Productions fleeing the scene.

Photo evidence purportedly shows Cassie's abuse from Diddy.

Meanwhile, Cassie reportedly gave birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine days after her testimony.

What is Diddy charged with?

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video with narration about remaining "steady in the storm" amid his ongoing legal battles. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Expand

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner.

Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.

The trial, which began Monday, May 12, with opening statements, is expected to last eight weeks.