Mets-Braves doubleheader drama: Mets clinch playoff spot with comeback win

Four months after dropping 11 games under .500, the New York Mets earned a playoff berth a day after the regular season was supposed to end.

With an 8-7 win at Atlanta in the opener of a makeup doubleheader on Monday behind Francisco Lindor's ninth-inning homer, the Mets advanced to a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday at Milwaukee or San Diego. If New York wins the second game, it would play at the Padres. If the Mets lose the nightcap, they would play at Milwaukee.

New York overcame an 0-5 start to advance to the postseason for just the 11th time in 63 seasons. The Mets then rebounded from deficits of 3-0 in the eighth inning and 7-6 in the ninth to beat the Braves in Monday's opener. And the big hit was by Lindor, who returned Friday from a back injury that had sidelined him since Sept. 15.

A 10-3 loss to the Dodgers on May 29 completed a three-game Los Angeles sweep at Citi Field by a combined 18-5. New York dropped to 22-33 in its first season under manager Carlos Mendoza and was six games out of the last wild-card berth and needing to overcome seven teams.

Lindor called a players' only meeting. As players explained it, the Mets aired some issues in the clubhouse that day and committed themselves to positivity, effective preparation and a team-first approach dedicated to helping each other and winning games.

"We just opened the floor and talked about ways we can turn it around," outfielder Brandon Nimmo said then. "Just felt like a boiling-over point."

Since then, with Lindor leading the charge, they have the best record in the majors at 67-39. They have outscored opponents 541-430.

Baseball's biggest spenders since Steve Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season, the Mets reached the playoffs in 2022 only to lose a three-game Wild Card Series to San Diego. The Mets sank to 75-87 last year, when they had a record $319.5 million payroll and were assed a record $100.8 million luxury tax.

They began this year as the top spender again at a projected $321 million, including $70 million in payments to teams covering salaries of traded players Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and James McCann. Their projected luxury tax was $83 million.

The Mets (88-72) and Braves (88-72) will both make the playoffs if they split the doubleheader. But if there's a sweep, the Diamondbacks (89-73) will sneak into the bracket as the No. 6 seed while the team that gets swept is eliminated.

So here's the breakdown:

Mets win Game 1, lose Game 2 : The Mets qualify for the playoffs. With the doubleheader split, the Mets would secure the No. 6 seed and play the Brewers in the Wild Card Series. The D-Backs would be eliminated, and the Braves would advance.

Mets lose Game 1, win Game 2 : The qualifying scenario is the same as above. Losing Game 1, however, would put the Mets at a disadvantage in the Wild Card Series – as they would be deploying one of their best starting pitchers, Luis Severino, for Game 2.

Mets win both games: They qualify for the playoffs and earn the No. 5 seed. They would play the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks earn the No. 6 seed, and the Braves would be eliminated.

Mets lose both games: The Mets would be eliminated.

This math is either really easy or really hard.

If we rationalize that the Mets have a 50/50 chance of winning either game, their chances of making the playoffs would be 75%.

That's because the only way they’d miss the playoffs is if they lost both games, which would be a 50% chance of losing the first and a 50% chance of losing the second. Probability is multiplicative: 0.5 x 0.5= 0.25

So, they’d only have a 25% chance of missing the playoffs, which would be a 75% chance of making the playoffs.

If, however, you’re not willing to simply say the chance of winning a single game is 50%, then the math becomes complicated. At this point, you'd need to factor in team and player stats, like season win/loss percentages and lineup RBIs. And which stats are used depends entirely on your own assumptions!

