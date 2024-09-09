Mets Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool dies at 79

article

Mets Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool has died at 79 years old, MLB announced.

MLB said he passed away on Sunday from cardiac arrest in Boca Raton, Florida.

"We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Ed Kranepool’s passing," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962. After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets."

Cranepool was an All-Star in 1965 and a member of the 1969 Miracle Mets.

"We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers’ Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," Steve and Alex Cohen said.