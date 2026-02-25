Metro-North line limits service due to car on tracks: See details

article

Metro-North commuters are facing disruptions Wednesday morning as snow continues to blanket the Tri-State area following a recent blizzard.

What we know:

Metro-North Railroad initially suspended service on the New Canaan Line because of a car accident at the Richmond Hill Road crossing, according to an alert.

Parking lot at New Canaan train station, 7:52 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of 8:07 a.m., Metro-North said it is running limited trains on the New Canaan Line and warned that additional service suspensions are possible as crews clear the accident and make repairs to the crossing at Richmond Hill Road.

What we don't know:

Officials did not immediately provide details about how long the suspension would last or whether substitute bus service would be offered. Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

The service interruption is adding to travel challenges across the region as crews continue clearing snow and ice from the storm.

What you can do:

Check TrainTime app or http://mta.info for details.