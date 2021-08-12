Mercury-bound spacecraft flies by Venus, beams back brilliant images

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:11 PM EDT until THU 4:45 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 1:42 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 1:44 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:07 PM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Western Dutchess County, Western Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 4:30 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Western Passaic County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County

Mercury-bound spacecraft flies by Venus, beams back brilliant images

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Air and Space
FOX TV Digital Team

Mercury-bound spacecraft completes close venus flyby

The spacecraft snapped 89 images of Venus from cameras on the craft’s Mercury Transfer Module.

While making its way to Mercury, the BepiColombo, a European-Japanese spacecraft, made a close approach to Venus on Aug. 10, according to the European Space Agency.

The spacecraft snapped 89 images of Venus from cameras on the craft’s Mercury transfer module. After the photos were snapped, they were lightly processed to enhance contrast, the ESA said.

RELATED: Bennu asteroid: Earth's chances of collision with space rock slim, NASA says

The BepiColombo consists of the ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter. 

The two modules will separate on arrival in Mercury’s orbit, in late 2025.

RELATED: Dixie fire: Satellite video shows blaze burning from outer space

The 89 images were captured during one of a series of close Venus flybys that the ESA said are needed to help steer the BepiColombo toward Mercury.

The craft’s first flyby of Mercury, at a distance of 200 kilometers, is scheduled for October 2021.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.