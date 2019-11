Melania Trump draws boos at youth summit in Baltimore

article

Melania Trump was greeted by some boos Tuesday when she spoke at a youth summit in Baltimore, a city her husband has disparaged as “rat and rodent infested.”

Mrs. Trump urged the audience of middle and high school students to avoid misusing drugs, saying that would make it harder for them to achieve. But her remarks drew boos along with cheers, and the crowd remained noisy throughout her entire five-minute address.

The first lady has been using her prominence to spotlight programs she thinks can help young people, whether it’s to teach them to be positive online or to avoid drug abuse and addiction.

She went to Maryland to address the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, appearing on behalf of her “Be Best” youth campaign, which includes a focus on the U.S. epidemic of often deadly opioid use.

Students simultaneously booed and cheered her introduction.

When the audience remained rowdy after she began to speak, she interrupted her remarks to say, “Hello, everyone,” before continuing.

Several dozen students had stood when the announcer asked them to stand if they had lost someone to drugs.

The first lady said she wants to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic and to help educate young people about living drug free.

“I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you,” she said.

She urged anyone currently grappling with addiction to ask someone for help.

“I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport, your future will be determined by the choices you make,” Mrs. Trump said.

“Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals,” she said.

Her husband, President Donald Trump, has had a difficult relationship with Baltimore.

Trump recently labeled the city a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess,” saying no human would want to live there.

The president also criticized the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat who represented parts of the city in Congress for decades. At the time of his death in October, Cummings was a central player in multiple House investigations of Trump and his administration.

Trump refused to cooperate with the congressional inquiries.

He was met with protests in September, including by a giant inflatable rat, when he went to Baltimore to meet with House Republicans.

The youth summit is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and actor Mark Wahlberg’s youth foundation to help educate students, teachers and parents about opioid use and misuse.