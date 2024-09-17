Meet NYC photographer Kelly Kopp: 'I document the city everyday'

Imagine capturing the essence of New York City every single day — its beauty, its chaos, and everything in between.

Now, imagine the stories you'd tell and the people you'd meet. For photographer Kelly Kopp, that's been his mission for the past 10 years.

Kopp takes us through the city's heartbeat, from the lively Coney Island boardwalk to the calm of Central Park, the bustling streets of Midtown, and the vibrant culture in Chinatown. Every video, every shot, tells a story of New York’s unique energy.

"My name is Kelly Kopp, and I am a New York City photographer and videographer," he says. "I document the city every day."

With more than 4,000 videos posted to social media, Kelly Kopp captures the true essence of New York — the beautiful, the gritty, and everything in between. His Instagram page has become a digital tour guide for those eager to explore the city.

"I want people to see exactly what New York is like — the turns, the corners. I want people to use my page to plan their trips," says Kopp, who is also a tour guide and podcast host.

We met Kelly for a stroll through Central Park, where he’s recorded countless moments. "I always say, you could blindfold me in Central Park, and I could probably find my way out," he jokes. It’s in this iconic park, along with countless other locations across the city, that Kelly has crafted his videos — unplanned, raw, and organic.

From the gritty streets of the Lower East Side to the breathtaking glow of Manhattanhenge and the quirky Easter Bonnet Festival, Kelly’s videos show it all. One clip in particular caught the attention of Mayor Eric Adams. It was a bustling block on the Lower East Side, filled with life and energy. The mayor himself declared the video a true portrayal of the city's vibrancy.

"It was just a beautiful New York City moment. Everybody’s together, mingling. That’s what New York is," Kelly reflects.

But not everyone shares his love for the city. Online trolls often accuse him of showing a rosier image of New York than reality. To that, Kelly remains unfazed.

"If people leave negative comments, what can I do? I’m just sharing my joy and love for the city. Maybe I’ll change some minds — I think I already have."

To see Kelly’s work and find information about his walking tours, check out his Instagram page @newyorkcitykopp.