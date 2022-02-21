McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back

article

It’s Shamrock Shake season at McDonald's.

McDonald’s has brought its iconic Shamrock Shake to restaurants starting today. The green, mint-flavored drink usually reappears this time of year to help celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The OREO Shamrock McFlurry is also back.

In 2020, to commemorate the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary, McDonald’s published a press release about the drink’s history.

"We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since," said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.

The minty shake was sold nationwide for the first time in 2012, according to McDonald's. It had appeared prior to 2012 only regionally at participating locations.

The Shamrock Shake is made of vanilla soft serve, blended with our Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping. The OREO Shamrock McFlurry adds OREO cookie pieces. The new variety debuted in the U.S. in 2020.

