Latest on Mayor Mamdani: Jan. 13 State of the State, moving to Gracie Mansion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is entering his second week in office with a full slate of public appearances, policy pressures and personal transitions, including his first night living at Gracie Mansion.

FOX 5 NY is tracking Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first 100 days in office as he settles into City Hall and finalizes his administration.

Here's the latest on Mayor Mamdani.

Where is Mamdani today?

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Mamdani will travel to Albany to attend Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, marking his first official visit to the Capitol since taking office.

The trip comes as the mayor continues to fill out his administration and respond to several early controversies.

After returning from Albany, Mamdani is expected to make an announcement Tuesday evening at LaGuardia Airport. Details of the announcement have not yet been released.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, and his wife Rama Duwaji during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Local perspective:

Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, spent their first night at Gracie Mansion on Monday. Workers were seen moving belongings into the 11,000-square-foot Upper East Side residence, and the mayor confirmed that mail and deliveries have already begun arriving at the home.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Moving company workers bring furniture into Gracie Mansion on January 12, 2026 in New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, have begun to move from their one-bedroom Queens apartment to Gracie Mansion.

"This is a homecoming of sorts," Mamdani said, noting that he spent part of his childhood in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights. He described Gracie Mansion as "the People’s House" and said he and his wife are humbled to be its latest residents.

The mayor also joked about potential upgrades to the residence, saying he hopes to install bidets in the bathrooms, though he acknowledged that the plans are still aspirational.

Adams says he left a note for Mamdani

"I gave him a note and I left the ghost there," Adams said.

Former Mayor Eric Adams, speaking separately in Times Square, said he left Mamdani a note at Gracie Mansion. When asked about it, Mamdani said he had not yet found the message.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: An NYPD vehicle is seen outside of the Congregation Temple Emanu-El, a Jewish synagogue, on December 14, 2025 in New York City.

Dig deeper:

Mamdani also addressed criticism over his response to a protest outside a synagogue in Kew Gardens Hills last week, where demonstrators were heard chanting support for Hamas. Critics accused the mayor of being slow to condemn the language.

"That language is wrong, and it has no place here in our city," Mamdani said. "There is no place for support for a terrorist organization."

Ahead of a press conference at Gracie Mansion, Mamdani announced the appointment of former City Council member and state Assembly member Rafael Espinal as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, which oversees permitting for film and television productions across the city.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference as nurses from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center strike outside the hospital on January 12, 2026 in New York City.

The mayor also showed support for striking nurses outside New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, continuing to align himself with labor groups during his first weeks in office.