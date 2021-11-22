Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants drivers doing donuts on Kosciuszko Bridge found

Mayor-elect Eric Adams reacted to viral video of cars doing donuts on the Kosciuszko Bridge, saying New York City would not be "disrespected."

It was not clear when the incident which brought the bridge to a standstill occurred but Adams told FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York,’ he believed it happened over the weekend.

"Some individuals closed down the bridge illegally so they could film a video, an Instagram, and just totally disregarded all the other citizens of this city. We are continuously seeing behavior like this. This is not the city we will live in as New Yorkers and law-abiding citizens," said Adams.

Several cars can be seen spinning out while people on the bridge record cell phone video.

"This is unacceptable. We are seeing this over and over again in our city. And it sends a signal that our city is in a state of disorder but it is not," said Adams.

Towards the end of the video, a group of more than a dozen people appears to be celebrating and singing as others record them.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike. All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos," wrote Adams on Twitter.

Advertisement



