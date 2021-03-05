Mayor de Blasio outlines NYPD reforms

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the first of three drafts to his police reform plan on Friday. He also released a statement saying the NYPD has a long history of mistreating communities of color and that it's time to acknowledge that truth and prevent further inequality.

The plan comes in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that mandated local governments approve and submit reforms by April 1 or risk losing state funding and having their police departments fall under a monitor.

The mayor's plan has a public comment period and then goes to the City Council for approval.

The organization Communities United for Police Reform called the plan a "publicity stunt" that doesn't address the firing of abusive officers or reduce what it considers to be the NYPD's "bloated budget."

The head of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file cops, released the following statement:

"New York City police officers are already laboring under a two-decade-deep pile of supposed 'reforms' that do nothing to help us keep New Yorkers safe. Most of the proposals in Mayor de Blasio's latest report can be thrown on that pile," PBA President Pat Lynch said. "But one bit of absurdity stands out: The Mayor says he wants to 'enhance positive reinforcement' in the NYPD. Police officers aren't waiting for a pat on the back from the same elected leaders who are constantly denigrating us and actively undermining public safety."

These are the five goals of the mayor's plan, as released by his office:

1. Transparency and Accountability to the People of New York City

Hold police officers accountable for misconduct through internal NYPD disciplinary decisions that are transparent, consistent, and fair

Strengthening the CCRB via the David Dinkins Plan

Consolidate NYPD oversight by expanding the authority of CCRB to include the powers of the NYPD OIG and the CCPC

Supporting a change in State law to give CCRB access to sealed PD records for purposes of investigations, especially biased-policing investigations

Public and comprehensive reporting on key police reform metrics

2. Community Representation and Partnership

Working with communities to implement NYC Joint Force to End Gun Violence

Incorporate direct community participation in the selection of Precinct Commanders

Involving the community in training and education by expanding the People's Police Academy

Immersing officers in the neighborhoods they serve

Elevate the feedback of the community through CompStat and Enhanced Neighborhood Policing

Launching the Neighborhood Policing App and expanding training

Improving policing of citywide demonstrations

Expanding the Precinct Commander's Advisory Councils

Expanding Pop Up with a Cop

Supporting and expanding the Citizen's Police Academy

Enhancing Youth Leadership Councils

Expanding the Law Enforcement Explorers Program

Transforming public space to improve community safety

3. Recognition and Continual Examination of Historical and Modern-Day Racialized Policing in New York City

Acknowledging the experiences of communities of color in New York City and begin reconciliation

Eliminating the use of unnecessary force by changing culture through policy, training, accountability, and transparency

Augmenting racial bias training for NYPD leadership

Comprehensive restorative justice training for NYPD leadership and NCOs to repair relationships with communities.

Train all officers on Active Bystandership in Law Enforcement (ABLE) by the end of this year

Enhancing positive reinforcement, formally and informally, to change culture

Consistently assessing practices and policies through accreditation.

4. The Decriminalization of Poverty

Developing a health-centered response to mental health crises

New approaches to safety, outreach and regulation through civilian agencies

Interrupt violence through expanded community-based interventions

Expanding the successful Brownsville pilot via the community solutions program

Consolidating all crime victim services within the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice to support survivors

Strengthening community partnerships with domestic and gender-based violence providers

5. A Diverse, Resilient, and Supportive NYPD