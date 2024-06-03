Mayor Adams' 'Ur in Luck' plan brings 82 new and renovated restrooms to NYC Parks

Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a new initiative to increase the availability of public restrooms in parks throughout all five boroughs.

Under the "Ur in Luck" plan, 82 new or renovated restroom facilities will be introduced in city parks over the next five years.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks) will build 46 new restrooms and renovate 36 existing restrooms, adding to New York City’s nearly 1,000 existing public restrooms.

The existing restrooms being renovated will receive improvements ranging from additional stalls to accessibility upgrades, as well as energy-efficient features.

"Part of making New York City a more livable city is tackling the little things — the things we don’t think about until we need them." — Mayor Adams

"Access to public restrooms is high on that list, maybe even number one or two. We’ve already added changing tables to all NYC Parks public restrooms where it’s feasible — three years ahead of schedule. The new and renovated bathrooms we’ll deliver over the next five years will make it easier for New Yorkers to embrace the best parts of this city: our shared outdoors spaces," Adams said.

Once all the restrooms are complete, 10 are slated to be placed in the Bronx, 23 in Brooklyn, 28 in Manhattan, 14 in Queens, and seven on Staten Island.

What is the Google Maps layer?

Adams said the city is introducing a new Google Maps layer that will help New Yorkers find locations for all public bathrooms easily.

A new Google Maps layer will make it easier to find relief when you’ve got to go. ‘Ur in’ luck, New York," Adams said.

New Yorkers can simply activate this feature on their phones.