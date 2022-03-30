Mayor Adams says Will Smith had 'bad' day and shouldn't return Oscar

Eric Adams, the New York City mayor and former cop, believes Will Smith should not be stripped of his Oscar because the actor was 'emotional' and having a 'bad' day when he slapped Chris Rock.

Asked how he would react if the incident that occurred during the televised awards ceremony on Sunday had happened in New York City, Adams said he'd leave it up to Rock to decide what to do about Smith.

"Violence is never the answer," said Adams during ‘Good Day New York.’ "It's a painful moment. This is the life we're in. They did a skit on me on Saturday night Live. I had to laugh with it."

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife. Rock said, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it." Smith walked right up to Rock and smacked him across the face.

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition marked by considerable hair loss.

"Sometimes when you're dealing with an illness in a loved one you become emotional and sometimes we have to think through our actions and not react through our passions," said Adams.

Smith later apologized to the audience while receiving an Oscar for best actor but did not mention Rock. In an Instagram post the next day, Smith addressed Rock and asked for forgiveness.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and launched an inquiry into his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

Despite the assault, Smith was awarded the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard during the same awards ceremony. Many are asking, should Smith be stripped of the award?

"I don't think he should. The worst day in our life should not be the description of our entire life. Will Smith has been an amazing actor, humanitarian, he has been a real leader. I think he had a bad day. I don't believe we should define his entire life,,, i have bad days…i don't want to be defined by 'hey, Eric you did something inappropriate, let's forget everything you have done."

