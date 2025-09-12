Adams admin community advocate fired after posts regarding Charlie Kirk

article

A community advocate who was employed in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration was fired after he posted controversial remarks regarding conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

‘I do not regret posting what I posted’

What we know:

Community advocate Tony Herbert shared a meme on his Facebook account regarding the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, adding, "You hit the nail right on the head or should I say racist!!"

Herbert then posted a video defending his post, saying he did not regret the post.

"Unfortunately, karma has come to collect."

Both the initial post and the response video have since been removed.

A recent interview reveals that Herbert was serving as citywide liaison to the public housing community. A statement provided by New York City Hall revealed that Herbert was "already on leave" when the posts were made.

He has since been fired from his role and is "no longer employed" by Adams' administration.

Response from City Hall

What they're saying:

A statement from New York City Hall was provided to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay:

"We unequivocally denounce these remarks, which in no way reflect the values of the Adams administration. As Mayor Adams said yesterday, political violence has no place in our city or in our nation, and it’s time we all turn down the temperature and stand united against hate. Charlie Kirk was a passionate young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this trying time. While the individual who made these comments was already on leave when he posted this video, he is now no longer employed by our administration."