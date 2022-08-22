Mayor Adams brushes off 'silly' report on his nightlife habits

New York City Mayor Eric Adams branded a report raising questions about the restaurants he visits regularly as "silly" on Monday.

Adams had always said he would be out and about supporting the city's nightlife and small businesses, and so far, in his first year in office, he has been.

However, a report in the New York Times is raising questions about whether his activity in some cases is violating the city's ethics rules.

"They're saying that Eric goes out to restaurants," Adams said on Monday. "Breaking news, duh, yes I do and I don't hide in doing it."

The report raises questions about Adams' relationship with the owners of midtown restaurant Osteria La Baia.

The restaurant's owners, twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, have a checkered past of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues.

The restaurant is one of the mayor's favorites, and according to the Times, Adams visited Osteria La Baia on at least 14 nights in June.

The article questions if the Mayor is paying for his meals or if they are free as part of an effort for the owners to gain favor with one of the nation's most powerful Mayors.

"I pay every bill," Adams said. "Not the city. I pay every bill. You say, well, why don't you give receipts? What Mayor have you ever asked to get receipts for his private dinners?"

The article also points out that the Mayor is a regular at Zero Bond, a private members club in NoHo. The Mayor is not a member.

The owner of Zero Bond, Scott Sartiano, was appointed to the Board of Metropolitan Museum by Mayor Adams this year.

However, there is no concrete evidence of any wrongdoing on Adams' party, according to Richard Briffault, the former chair of the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board.

"He's entitled to choose the people he wants to socialize with," Briffault said. "But somebody, an important public figure like the Mayor, there's a public interest in knowing who those people are."

City ethics rules allow the Mayor to get free meals, as long as the restaurant is not doing any business with the city. The City Ethics Board also advises public officials not to accept valuable gifts that are given to them because of their positions.