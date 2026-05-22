May 22 World Cup update: Trophy tour, USMNT injury scare, England squad

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The Brief The FIFA World Cup trophy made a stop in Philadelphia as the city prepares for its summer of soccer. ESPN reported that USMNT defender Chris Richards suffered ankle ligament damage with Crystal Palace. The Athletic reported that Thomas Tuchel’s England squad includes several surprises and major omissions.



Today’s World Cup update includes a major milestone for Philadelphia as the trophy made its way to the city, a new injury concern for the U.S. Men’s National Team and plenty of reaction after England revealed its World Cup squad.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

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World Cup trophy arrives in Philadelphia

Philadelphia helped kick off its summer of soccer as the FIFA World Cup trophy made a stop in the city ahead of the 2026 tournament. The event gave fans a chance to see the trophy up close as the region prepares to host World Cup matches next summer, including games at Lincoln Financial Field.

USMNT gets Chris Richards injury scare

ESPN reported that U.S. defender Chris Richards suffered ankle ligament damage while playing for Crystal Palace, creating a new concern for the USMNT just weeks before the World Cup. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said Richards tore ligaments in his ankle, though reports indicated there is still hope he could return soon, possibly even for Palace’s UEFA Conference League final.

England roster leaves out major names

The Athletic reported live updates from Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad announcement, which included several major omissions. Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire were among the notable names left out, while players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Ivan Toney, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze made the 26-man squad.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Nizhn Expand

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

NYC live traffic map

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Long Island live traffic map

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Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

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New Jersey live traffic map

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Jersey Shore live traffic map

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Southern Connecticut

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Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

The FIFA World Cup trophy made a stop in Philadelphia as the city prepares for its summer of soccer.

ESPN reported that USMNT defender Chris Richards suffered ankle ligament damage with Crystal Palace.

The Athletic reported that Thomas Tuchel’s England squad includes several surprises and major omissions.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the favorites (18%) to lift the trophy, followed by Spain with 17%, England at 11%. Brazil currently in fourth at 9%. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.