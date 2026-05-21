May 21 World Cup update: Hotel bookings, NYC ticket deal, Prince William rumors

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The Brief U.S. hotel leaders say World Cup bookings are lower than expected in many host cities. New York City residents can enter a lottery for $50 tickets to select matches. Prince William may reportedly consider a U.S. World Cup trip with Prince George.



Today’s World Cup update includes concerns over hotel bookings in U.S. host cities, a $50 ticket lottery for New York City residents and a possible royal visit tied to the tournament.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

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U.S. hotels worry World Cup tourism boom may fall short

BBC Sport reported that U.S. hotel bookings for the World Cup are below expectations in nearly every host city, raising concerns that the expected tourism boost may not fully materialize. The American Hotel & Lodging Association blamed several factors, including high ticket prices, transportation costs, taxes and FIFA room blocks that it said created "artificial demand," though FIFA rejected that claim and said room releases followed its agreements with hotel partners.

NYC residents get $50 World Cup ticket lottery

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured 1,000 discounted World Cup tickets for city residents after negotiations involving FIFA and the New York-New Jersey host committee. The $50 tickets will be distributed by lottery, include free round-trip bus transportation and apply to select matches at MetLife Stadium, but not the World Cup final.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, speaks during a FIFA World Cup announcement at Staten Island University Hospital Park Minor League Baseball Stadium in the Staten Island borough of New York, US, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Mamdani and New York Gover Expand

Prince William may visit U.S. for World Cup

Fox News reported that Prince William may consider bringing Prince George to the U.S. for the FIFA World Cup, which would mark a notable royal appearance tied to the tournament. A Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News there are "currently no public plans for a trip to the U.S.," but royal sources and experts said a private visit could still be possible.

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.

The U.S. men’s national team will play its first match on Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The first match in the New York/New Jersey region is set for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET, when Brazil faces Morocco in Group C.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

NYC live traffic map

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Long Island live traffic map

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Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

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New Jersey live traffic map

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Jersey Shore live traffic map

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Southern Connecticut

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Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

U.S. hotel leaders say World Cup bookings are lower than expected in many host cities.

New York City residents can enter a lottery for $50 tickets to select matches.

Prince William may reportedly consider a U.S. World Cup trip with Prince George.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the favorites (18%) to lift the trophy, followed by Spain with 17%, England at 11%. Brazil currently in fourth at 9%. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.