Max Rose drops out of race for NYC Mayor

article

Former Congressman Max Rose has announced that he is dropping out of the crowded race for mayor of New York City, after originally filing paperwork to begin a campaign in December.

"After serious consideration, I will not be running for Mayor of New York this year," Rose said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I urge every candidate to recognize that across the five boroughs no-one believes that City Hall is on the side of the working class. People are scared and unsure if the New York they love will still exist in the years to come. The next Mayor can't just balance the budget, he or she must build a social contract that leaves no-one behind. New York City can set the governing example for the rest of the world."

The field of candidates looking to follow Bill de Blasio as the next mayor of New York City is quite large, including former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Comptroller Scott Stringer, among others.

Rose lost his congressional seat to Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

Advertisement