Fans honor Matthew Perry at iconic NYC 'Friends' locations

Fans of Matthew Perry gathered at the New York City locations Sunday that he and the cast of "Friends" made famous.

Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.

Mourners created a makeshift memorial outside the West Village apartment building that was used as the exterior shot in the TV show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers near 90 Bedford Street.

Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

"We bought tickets in advance because we were looking forward to having a fun day celebrating their birthdays and instead, we're celebrating Matthew Perry's life," said one fan outside the Friends Experience exhibition on East 23rd in Manhattan.

"It will be good to see it, but it puts a different spin on the morning, really," another woman said.

People who had pre-bought their tickets to the pop-up exhibit stood in line stunned. Many woke up to the news that the actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing had died. Over the years, Chandler became one of television’s most famous and most quotable characters.

"I think what was going to be exciting is going to be a bit emotional," another fan said.

"All the moments of him being so kind and funny on ‘Friends,’ I don't know, it made me super sad," said a young girl who traveled from France. "I just remembered all the funny scenes I just really loved about him."