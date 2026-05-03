Massive Belleville warehouse fire burns for hours, spreads to nearby buildings

The Brief A massive fire has been burning for over eight hours at a mattress warehouse in Belleville, New Jersey. Thick plumes of smoke have been visible for miles, and the city has declared a state of emergency in response to the incident. Firefighters are expected to work throughout the night to contain the blaze.



A massive fire has been burning for over eight hours at a mattress warehouse in Belleville, New Jersey, quickly spreading to two nearby buildings, including a cardboard warehouse.

Thick plumes of smoke have been visible for miles, and the city has declared a state of emergency in response to the incident, according to FOX 5 NY reporting.

What we know:

Firefighters from neighboring towns have been battling the blaze, but the situation remains critical, according to officials.

Strong winds have fueled the flames, and a severe water shortage has made it difficult for crews to contain the fire. Local officials confirmed they ran out of water at one point and are now awaiting tanker trucks from neighboring counties to supply additional water.

File Photo.

Residents in the affected area are facing significant disruptions, with many evacuating their homes due to the spreading fire, per officials.

"I was with my baby about to nap when I saw smoke coming in…we had to leave," one resident told FOX 5 NY.

The fire has also caused the 911 system in neighboring Nutley to go down, forcing Belleville to take over emergency services, officials said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there is no word yet on any injuries.

What you can do:

As the fire continues to rage, local officials are urging residents to stay informed and avoid the area as crews battle the intense flames.

What's next:

Firefighters are expected to work throughout the night to contain the blaze.