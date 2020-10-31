Massive auto shop fire in Brooklyn leaves 3 firefighters injured
NEW YORK - A massive fire destroyed an automobile repair shop in Brooklyn Saturday morning.
Over 160 firefighters worked to control the blaze at the shop, located on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills.
The building’s roof partially collapsed after firefighters arrived on the scene.
Authorities say three firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
