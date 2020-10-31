Expand / Collapse search

Massive auto shop fire in Brooklyn leaves 3 firefighters injured

Cypress Hills
Firefighters Injured in 5-Alarm Blaze at Brooklyn Auto Shop

Three firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries as they responded to a five-alarm fire at a one-story auto body shop in Brooklyn. Credit: FDNY via Storyful

NEW YORK - A massive fire destroyed an automobile repair shop in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Over 160 firefighters worked to control the blaze at the shop, located on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills

The building’s roof partially collapsed after firefighters arrived on the scene.

Authorities say three firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

