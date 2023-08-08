Massapequa International Little League shines at World Series in North Carolina

They’re two teams from Massapequa playing some of the biggest little league games of their lives.

Massapequa International’s 12U girls softball team is making history as they compete in the World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

"These girls have only been on the same team since June and they’ve come together in a very short period of time," said manager Rich Eaton with the Massapequa International Little League.

Just a few hundred miles north from there in Bristol, Connecticut, Massapequa Coast’s little league baseball team is a win away from a second consecutive trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

While they’re hungry to win it all, they’re reminding themselves to take it one game at a time.