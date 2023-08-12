6-year-old girl becomes the fourth victim in Massapequa crash

The 6-year-old girl who was in extreme critical condition from the crash that killed her grandfather and two other children, has died.

Police said Chantel Solomo, 6, of Uniondale, succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash on Sunrise Highway on Aug. 6.

On Friday, police arrested and charged Michael DeAngelo, 32, of Lindenhurst, for driving at 120.55 miles per hour, under the influence of both cocaine and fentanyl at the time of the crash.

According to police, the 32-year-old driver of a Hyundai was speeding westbound on Sunrise Highway, across from the shopping center located at 5598 Sunrise Highway, when it collided with three other vehicles.

PREVIOUSLY: Driver who killed father, 2 kids, was high while speeding over 120 mph, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

FEATURED: Rex Heuermann, Gilgo Beach murders suspect, appears in court

Huntley, 60, his 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were killed when DeAngelo's Hyundai slammed into their SUV.

From the same vehicle, Huntley's granddaughter Chantel, and another one of his children, age 18, were hospitalized.

The family's vehicle then crashed into Chevrolet in front of them, driven by an 83-year-old man, who then flipped over and crashed into another car.

Huntley's 13-year-old daughter Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 10-year-old son Jeremiah was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the family was out for ice cream to celebrate a new job when the crash happened.

Detective sergeant Stephen Fitzpatrick said on Friday that if there were more fatalities as a result of the crash--more charges would be added.

For now, DeAngelo faces 3 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, 3 counts of manslaughter in the second-degree, 6 counts of assault in the second-degree, 2 counts of DWI with drugs, 1 count of reckless driving and 2 counts of assault in the third-degree.