3 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa

Three people were killed, and five others were injured, following a multi-vehicle crash on Long Island, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The crash happened Sunday around 7:20 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to police, a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed was traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway, across from the shopping center located at 5598 Sunrise Highway, when it collided with three additional vehicles.

Three people were killed as a result of the collision, police said.

Five others were transported to hospitals. Two are listed in critical unstable condition, two are listed in stable condition and one was treated and released.

The identity of the victims is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.