Mask mandates return at several NJ school districts

Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms.

Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation.

The Camden City School District also announced a mask mandate for two weeks at 18 of its schools.

RELATED: New Omicron variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading across NYC region

The move comes in response to the so-called "tripledemic," as cases of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza spike all around the region.