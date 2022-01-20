Mask enforcement a problem for some Long Island schools

A school psychologist in Suffolk County is sounding the alarm, saying the mask enforcement situation in his district is out of control.

"The goal here is for a safe school environment," said Dr. Brad Lindell. "I would say over 50-percent are wearing it below their nose or under their chins."

Lindell, who works at Connetquot High School, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and believes he contracted it at school. He is blaming the district, the board, and their political agenda for failing to enforce the state indoor mask mandate.

Letters from the Connetquot Teachers Association to the Board of Ed insisting on change date back to the beginning of the school year.

"They need to send a message down and tell principals and assistant principals they’re allowed to enforce and if students don’t comply, there’s a consequence to that," Lindell said.

The district and board both declined on-camera interviews but said in statements while individual board members are entitled to their personal views, they don’t impact the way in which the board or district operates. The district follows directives from health officials and administrators ensure protocols are on place to support the wellbeing of schools.

Teachers union head Tony Felicio says the district is caving into anti-mask parents.

"It has become a political football game on behalf of several board members," Felicia said. "For educators not to be teaching our kids regardless of whether you agree or disagree not to follow the law, to me is unacceptable."

Governor Hochul said on Thursday the state is looking at options of what to do about school officials across Long Island who allegedly defy the mandate.