Manhattan woman, 79, found stabbed to death inside her apartment

A Manhattan woman died after she was stabbed to death inside an apartment on Friday evening, according to the NYPD.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call at around 10:15 p.m. found the woman, identified as 79-year-old Lanilda Nuez, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her torso in the bedroom of an apartment on West 144th Street near Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.

The victim was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 68-year-old man was taken into custody, and two knives were recovered from the scene.

Charges are pending and an investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing at this time.