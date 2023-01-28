1 shot during argument on Manhattan subway

article

A person was shot following an argument with another person on a Manhattan subway, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 1 a.m. at the Canal Street and Broadway station.

According to police, the victim was riding the southbound "N" train when they got into an argument with an unknown person.

Person shot during argument on Manhattan subway (FNTV)

Police said the argument escalated. That's when the victim was shot twice.

The suspect fled with an unknown woman, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Person shot during argument on Manhattan subway (FNTV)

It’s not clear what sparked the argument, police said.