Manhattan restaurateur takes a chance and opens new eatery

You might call restaurant owner Greer Fredericks fearless. Just days ago, she opened Peaches Low Country Kitchen on Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan.

"We love the neighborhood, I believe in the neighborhood and I just couldn't wait any longer," Fredericks said.

She had planned to open in April but then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"We opened up Thanksgiving week so that was a little quiet with the businesses," Fredericks said. "We have 5,000 that live across the street. They've all been, so to speak, chomping at the bit for us to open. They've been really welcoming and we're feeding the neighborhood."

Just as she decided to try again in November, COVID-19 cases in the city began to rise again. City and state leaders have predicted new restrictions on businesses could be coming this winter.

Residents are hopeful Peaches will make it but also a little uncertain.

"It's New York — they're coming back," Fredericks said.

Until they do come back, she said she is planning to ramp up her online delivery service so she can bring her Southern comfort food to New Yorkers still at home.