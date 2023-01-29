Purse-snatching teens on scooters targeting Manhattan elderly

The NYPD has released an additional surveillance photo showing one of the men wanted in connection with two violent robberies of senior citizens in Manhattan.

The first incident happened Saturday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 p.m. in Midtown.

According to police, an 85-year-old woman was walking westbound on W. 34th St., heading toward 8th Avenue, when she was approached by the two men on scooters.

Police say the suspects forcibly removed a purse from her hand. Both fled on scooters traveling northbound on 8th Avenue.

Police say the suspects forcibly removed a purse from her hand. Both fled on scooters traveling northbound on 8th Avenue.

The victim sustained a minor injury to her hand and was transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Healthplex in stable condition. The stolen purse contained a bank card, personal ID and personal documents, police say.

The second incident happened Saturday, Jan. 14 around 5:15 p.m. in the East Village.

According to police, a 76-year-old woman was walking eastbound on E. 6th St., approaching Avenue A, when the two suspects, again on scooters traveling westbound on E. 6th St., approached her and forcibly tried to remove her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspects were unsuccessful. Both fled on the scooters traveling westbound on E. 6th St. toward 1st Avenue, police said.

The victim sustained an injury to her left eye and swelling to her left wrist and was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as a male approximately in his late teens with a medium complexion and a thin build. In both incidents, he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a dark vest, black pants and black shoes with white designs.

The second suspect is described as a male also approximately in his late teens with a medium complexion and a thin build. In both incidents, he was wearing a green winter hat, a white and black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.