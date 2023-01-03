Elderly woman attacked an robbed in NYC

A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym.

The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca.

The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.

The man then yanked her to the ground and ran off with her bag down Church St.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

The New York City Police Department released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would help identify the mugger.