A townhouse in Manhattan more appropriately labeled a mansion has sold for a huge chunk of change, setting a real estate record for its neighborhood.

The six-story single-family home at 248 Central Park West, which was listed by Ileana Lopez-Balboa and Deanna Kory at The Corcoran Group , has nearly 10,000 square feet of interior space, landscaped garden, roof deck overlooking Central Park, four Juliet balconies, six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, high ceilings, skylights, elevator, pool, and much more.

For all this luxury, the unidentified buyer is paying $26 million, which is a record for a townhouse on the Upper West Side, according to The Corcoran Group, despite being $4 million under the original listing price.

The landmarked 20-foot-wide Queen Anne-style mansion was built in 1887 by the developer William Noble but has been renovated with high-end modern features including virtual doorman, high-efficiency LED Lutron lighting system, new HVAC system, and new security system. The bathrooms feature Calacatta Gold marble slabs or mosaic tile, Dornbracht fittings , Toto toilets , heated towel racks, and radiant heat floors.

But what is called the "wellness center" quite possibly turns the concept of a "finished basement" on its head. The 1,875-square-foot space features a 60-foot heated lap pool, whirlpool spa, Finnish sauna, and hydrotherapy steam shower. (Story continues)

Image 1 of 30 ▼ 248 Central Park West on the Upper West Side of Manhattan sold for $26 million. (Photo by Anton Brooks for The Corcoran Group)

This excerpt from the listing showcases more of the home's "elegance and grandeur":

"The limestone and buff brick house's facade, already beautifully maintained, was refurbished by conservationists restoring the bas-relief, museum-quality sandstone carvings and balcony grills, recreating the wrought-iron entrance gate and adding curved windows. Juliet balconies with wrought-iron decorative balustrades adorn each floor on the rear facade. A limestone fountain in the rear garden was inspired by the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park. There are numerous architectural decorative details and period antiques throughout mirroring details from the original architect's (Edward L. Angell) design. Details included imported marble fireplace mantels, silvered hardware, decorative ceilings, Quartersawed white oak paneling and wainscoting, decorative moldings and Parquet de Versailles patterned floors."

